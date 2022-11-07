Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, Oct. 22

15:24 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Frost Street for an unattended death.

Sunday, Oct. 23

12:51 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Adrian Hernandez, 28, in connection with violation of Omnibus DWI Act; non-financial identity fraud; Karah Lynn Melton, 21, agency assist on a warrant from Springdale; and Hailey Amandanicole Shepherd, 18, possession drug paraphernalia and possession controlled substance.

Monday, Oct. 24

3:56 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Michael Mosier, 38, in connection with DWI. Police had medics check on the passenger who was "unresponsive but breathing." He was released to a licensed driver.

Tuesday, Oct. 28

3:04 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Bobby Sue Bryan, 39, Gravette, in connection with improper display of tags, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Oct. 27

7:35 p.m. Police received a report from a witness who said she saw a student driver back into a vehicle in the parking lot. As a result of the investigation, police interviewed the student who had been driving the vehicle and completed a private property accident report.

Saturday, Oct. 29

12:02 p.m. Police took a delayed accident report from Billy Dorris who said he believes his vehicle was scraped and dented while parked at the WalMart Neighborhood Market.

10:29 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Emily Jean Fry, 28, in connection with violation of Omnibus DWI Act and speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Sonya Vanvoast, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, second offense violation of Omnibus DWI Act; refusal to submit to chemical test; driving with suspended or revoked license; violation driver license restriction