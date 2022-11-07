Pantry feeds hundreds; Teaches comprehensive health care

The Blackhawk Pantry provides food to hundreds of people at no cost.

Three of the five School Board members toured the pantry recently. Adam Yager, Mindy Cawthon and Sarah Saragusa joined superintendent Keith Martin and leared about the services and products provided.

"Regularly, we see about 100 people every week," said Alex Jackson, director of special projects.

"One of our community members donated $500 of pre-packed meals -- rice and ingredients and recipes. We put out more than $2,000 worth of food and it was gone," said Jackson. She said 200 turkeys have been donated and will be given out at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"We ask two questions -- 'How many people are in your household?' and 'How many people are under 18?'" Jackson said.

Jackson said the students are in the medical field, but the pantry teaches comprehensive care.

Three of five PRHS students are interns at the pantry. Showing the products recently to the board members were students Jason Beyer, Jayden Spivey and Clovis Hance. They help unload the pallets on Tuesdays as well as helping serve customers.

In addition to food, there are household items and snack bags for students.

"It's microwavable only. It's much needed," said superintendent Keith Martin. "When kids come to school hungry,it's hard to learn."

"It's really showed me to see how grateful I am," said Beyer. "It's inspired me to do better. I love helping people out. It makes me happy to see how excited they are to come here."

Jackson said there will be food drives at the various campuses to add to the items available for the holidays.

Saragusa asked Jackson how people sign up. Jackson said the space is open to everybody.

"Our focus is always our students. But we want to make this a very inclusive space," Jackson said.

The pantry, located at 1536 N. Davis St., behind the Intermediate School, is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. For more information, contact Jackson at [email protected]

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard School Board members Adam Yager, Mindy Cawthon and Sara Saragusa joined superintendent Keith Martin on a tour of the Blackhawk Pantry recently.

