OPINION: What a day — conditions were ideal for runners

There was close to ideal weather in Hot Springs for the 4A State Cross Country Championships last week. The grass was dry, the air was warm, and the Blackhawks came ready to run.

The boys were 57 points better than last year and their year long quest to unseat DeQueen as the king of the hill in distance running reached fruition. DeQueen improved as well, lowering their score by 14 points from a year ago. I never saw a more unhappy second-place championship team than DeQueen was last Saturday.

The odds makers saw only Pea Ridge and DeQueen as having any kind of a chance to win the title, and sure enough, the third place team was 103 points behind the Hawks.

Football playoffs loom

Shiloh, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Harrison still have their football hopes alive as they move into the first round of the Arkansas 5A State Playoffs.

Prairie Grove is playing host to Batesville's Pioneers Friday. The two teams are ranked 13th and 14th. No. 11 ranked Harrison will get an early test when they travel to Wynne to take on the seventh-ranked Yellow Jackets.

Farmington will fill out the first day brackets by going to the 5A East Champion Valley View Blazers.

Shiloh got a first-round bye, and won't play until next week.

Final 5A West

Football Standings

Shiloh^7-0

Prairie Grove^5-2

Harrison^5-2

Farmington^5-2

Alma^3-4

Pea Ridge^1-6

Dardanelle^1-6

Clarksville^0-7

MaxPreps/CBS

5A Football State poll

Nov. 8, 2022

1. Shiloh^9-1

2. Robinson^9-1

3. R Parkview^8-2

4. LR Mills^9-1

5. Camden^8-2

6. Farmington^7-3

7. Wynne^8-2

8. Valley View^8-2

9. Hot Springs^7-3

10. Magnolia^7-3

11. Harrison^7-3

12. Pine Bluff^6-4

13. Prairie Grove^7-3

14. Batesville^7-3

15. Morrilton^6-4

16. Vilonia^5-5

17. Beebe^6-4

18. Nettleton^7-3

19. Alma^6-4

20. PB White Hall^4-6

21. Southside Batesville^6-4

22. Maumelle^3-7

23. PB Watson Chapel^1-9

24. Texarkana^4-6

25. HS Lakeside^2-7

26. Dardanelle^4-6

27. Pea Ridge^3-7

28. Forrest City^1-9

29. Brookland^3-7

30. Clarksville^0-10

31. Hope^1-9

32. DeQueen^0-9

33. Paragould^1-8

