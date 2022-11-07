Obituaries for the Nov. 9, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Avin Banks

Avin Banks, 77, of Washburn, Mo., died Nov. 2, 2022, in Rogers, Ark. He was born May 26, 1945, in Washburn, Mo., to Vernon Dewey Banks and Virginia May Arnold Banks.

He was a truck driver for NWA Poultry in Rogers, enjoyed fishing, fixing old cars and riding motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Deborah Parker Banks; a granddaughter, Daynaira Harlan; and a sister, Patsy Ann Banks.

Survivors are four children, Laurie Glynn (James) of Springdale, Cam Banks of Washburn, Mo., Tresa Morgan (Rodney) of Rogers and Jason Banks (Laurie) of Concord, Okla.; a sister, Janice Jones of Bentonville; 14 grand-children; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation is set for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Calvin Dwayne Cummings

Calvin Dwayne Cummings, 31, of Garfield,died Nov. 3, 2022. He was born April 6, 1991, in Rogers to Steven Dwayne Cummings and Mildred Joanne Townsend Cummings.

He worked for a phone repair company and attended The House Church.

Survivors are two sons, Eden and Ivan Cummings; his mother Joanne Cummings; his father, Steve Cummings and wife Kim; his sister, Rachael Linville; and his grandmother Greta "Darlene" Cummings.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Benton County Funeral Home, Rogers.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Pace Cemetery, Garfield.

Sherrel Dodd

Sherrel Dodd, 92, of Garfield, Ark., died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in his home. He was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Salem, Ark., to James Isaac Dodd and Dollie Leona Holcomb Dodd.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran EM2 serving in Korea, worked for Emerson Electric for 15 years, a rural mail carrier, retiring after 18 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Twelve Corners Baptist Church for 55 years where he served as a deacon, taught Sunday School to adults and youth and was also the treasurer. He married Verna Louise Bertschy, Feb. 11, 1956, in Fayetteville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, one brother and six sisters.

Survivors are a son, Dennis Dodd of Eagle Rock, Mo.; two grandchildren Thomas J. Dodd of Alberton, Montana, and Elizabeth Pinteric (John) of Bentonville; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

There is no visitation scheduled.

Graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Twelve Corners Cemetery.

Philip Ray Owens

Philip Ray Owens, 73, longtime resident of Bentonville and recently of Pineville, Mo., died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. He was born March 4, 1949, in Bentonville to Mary Elizabeth Ford Owens and Roy Dean Owens.

He was a graduate of Bentonville High School, a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Bentonville, and owner of Philip Owens Trucking Inc.. He enjoyed collecting and dealing in firearms, working outdoors on the farm and fishing in Canada. He loved his family and Judy's cooking,

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bob Owens; and a sister, LaRoyce Borer.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Judy Owens; daughters, Shellie (Derek) Brown of Rogers, Misty Owens of Bella Vista, and Teri (John) Davidson of Dawsonville, Ga.; grandchildren, Bailey, Hannah and Beau Brown of Rogers, Leah Laramore of Gravette, Myra Owens of Conway, Andrew Davidson of Oxford, Miss., Savannah Davidson of Dawsonville, Ga., and Riley Jones of Pea Ridge; numerous extended family, business associates and dear friends.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville.

The funeral service were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in First Baptist Church of Bentonville.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, 200 SW A St., Bentonville, AR, 72712 or www.FbcBentonville.org.

Arrangements were under the care of Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville.