Help for children offered

Urgent message to all parents from the Pea Ridge School District:

Watching your child grow and develop is one of the joys of parenthood. Sometimes you may notice your child can't do the same things that other children his or her age can do. Don't panic -- there's help.

If your child qualifies, all services are provided free of charge to families.

If your child is ages 3- to 5-years of age, contact: Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative at 479-267-5960.

If your child is eligible for kindergarten or older, contact your local school district.