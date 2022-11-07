Hawk harriers take 1st in 4A at State

Heather Wade's boys had a mission to complete that began last fall. Work harder, prepare better and defeat DeQueen for the 2022 4A State Cross County Championship.

The Runnin' Hawks were the 2020 state champions but were prevented from defending their state title last year when DeQueen defeated them by 32 points. 78-110. Since that time, there have been hours and hours of extra training and miles and miles of extra running that brought them ready to roll in Hot Springs on a warm fall afternoon.

DeQueen was the pre-meet favorite to retain their crown and had been ranked No. 1 throughout the season. For much of the race, it appeared that DeQueen was in a strong position to defend their crown, at least up until the last mile and a half of the 5,000-meter race.

Brothers Grandon and Tian Grant picked up the pace, and finished in a rush, passing runners until they finished as the second and third best runners among the 220 athletes who started the journey. Their times of 17:00 and 17:01 were much improved from 2021 and their efforts gave the Hawks a 10-point lead over DeQueen through two runners.

Junior Troy Ferguson improved from 2021's 17th place finish to take 14th (18:06), just on the heels of DeQueen's third runner, leaving the Hawks ahead 19-24. The torrid pace that the two rivals were keeping soon left all the other 30 plus teams close to 100 points behind, making the race a two-team affair.

Making huge improvements since last fall, Sebasttian Mullikin improved from 2021's 34th finish to 18th place (18:25) with Jacob Stein making the move up from 49th in 2021 to 21st last week (18:42). Added to the mix this year was first time state competitor ninth-grader Cruz Porter, who ran an excellent race to take 20th (18:37). Mullikin's, Porter's and Stein's efforts erased what was a fleeting 1-point lead for DeQueen to a final 7-point Blackhawk victory.

For their efforts, all the aforementioned six Blackhawk runners were accorded All-State status. DeQueen had four All-Staters with Gravette earning two All-State selections, with nine schools have a single All-State runner. For 2023, the Hawks will return three of their six All-Staters with DeQueen returning just one.

Three other Hawks competed in the race with good showings. Camren Smith was 55th (19:36), Noah Pruitt was 61st (19:45), with Parker Tillman rounding out the team with a 114th finish (21:12).

Team scores in the meet were: Pea Ridge 57, DeQueen 64, Gravette 160, Shiloh 191, Pottsville 206, Magnolia 206, Farmington 223, Little Rock Episcopal 223, Heber Springs 244, Waldron 277, Clarksville 280, Berryville 315, Hope 354, Dardanelle 401, Ozark 408, Nashville 417, Jonesboro Westside 456, Huntsville 461, Prairie Grove 476, Highland 497, Subiaco 508, Gentry 512, Little Rock Pulaski 664, Batesville Southside 700, with 15 schools not scoring.

Unranked girls team grabs 3rd place at state

The Lady Blackhawks took a freshman-laden team to the 4A State Championships last week and belied their ranking as they fought their way to finish third in the 5,000-meter race on the Oaklawn Park infield in Hot Springs last week.

Veteran runner RyLee Raines led the Hawks overall with a seventh-place finish (21:00) among the 160 girls in the event, earning her both a medal and 2022 All-State status.

Brenna Walker led a contingent of four freshmen runners with a 27th place finish (23:45) with Harley Ingram leading the three sophomores with a 29th place finish (23:53).

The fourth runner in for the Hawks was sophomore Emily Scott who took 36th (24:17), while the fifth runner for Pea Ridge was junior Ava Pippin who finished 43rd (24:38).

Rounding out the girls' results were: ninth-grader Ashley Henson, 64th (25:23); ninth-grader Zoey Hinojosa 77th (26:09); sophomore Leah Atkins, 88th (26:56); and ninth-grader Bailey Walker, 88th (33:27).

The young squad will all be back for 2023, so look for improved Blackhawk futures.

Final team scores: Gravette 46, Pottsville 97, Pea Ridge 117, DeQueen 139, Magnolia 158, Shiloh 197, Clarksville 248, Hope 254, Prairie Grove 258, Heber Springs 267, Arkadelphia 300, Waldron 306, Berryville 309, LR Robinson 315, LR Pulaski 344, Highland 345, Stuttgart 414, Batesville Southside 433, with 19 other schools failing to score.

Courtesy photographs Lady Blackhawk runner RyLee Raines finished seventh in the 4A division of the state meet earning All-State honors.



Courtesy photographs Brothers Tian and Grandon Grant earned All-State honors as part of the first-place team to win the 4A State Cross Country title. Tian earned third place and Grandon earned second place.



Courtesy photographs Three Blackhawk seniors — Sebastian Mullikin, Grandson Grant and Jacob Stein — earned All-State honors with their performance in the 4A division of the State cross country meet this past week.



Photograph by John McGee The Pea Ridge Blackhawk cross country boys team won first place in the 4A division of the state meet this week.

