Misty Harris, director of Bright Futures, shows some of the supplies donated to Bright Futures for Pea Ridge students. Bright Futures accepts donations and a coat drive at the Pea Ridge Police Department will provide many of the coats for this year's closet. New or gently used coats may be dropped off at the Pea Ridge Police Department by 5 p.m. Dec. 2. School Board members toured the Bright Futures storage rooms recently.