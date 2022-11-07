City considers $17 million budget

The city's budget for 2023 is on the agenda for the Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council meeting. The 2023 proposed budget is $17,034,579. The 2022 budget was $14,541,115.

Also to be discussed are the employee end of year merit awards and the pay for the City Council and Planning Commission members for 2022.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Presentation of life-saving awards by Police Chief Lynn Hahn;

• Presentation of awards/recognitions by Fire Chief Jared Powell;

• Ord. 777 amending code section 14.04 zoning ordinance;

• City administration 2023 Ford explorer;

• Ord. 776 Water/Sewer Dept. impact fees; and

• Res. 489 agreement with Seven Valleys Construction Co.

The meeting is open to the public.

City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the court room at City Hall, 977 Weston St.