Building permits

Oct. 5
CJS Enterprises Inc., 169 Port Au Prince St., $150,000, renovation and addition to house.
Oct. 13
Richardson Builders LLC, 200 Modern Ave., $15,000, two mail kiosks, wood frame.
Oct. 24
Danny McMullen, 718 Central Ave., $50,000, Unit A Exterior remodel.
Danny McMullen, 718 Central Ave., $50,000, Unit B Exterior remodel.
Carey Wise, 321 Hazel St., $13,000, removing siding, paint and tear off, replace.
Oct. 25
Highmark Construction, 400 3rd St., $38,850, tear off and reroof.
Jimmy Burris, 161 Arlington Park Circle, $500,000, new single-family residence.
Oct. 26
Lopez Painting and Services Inc., 308 Laser St., $35,000, interior/exterior remodel.
Ron Formby Building Services Inc., 954 Lakeside Road, $1,500,000, new single-family residence.
Lopez Painting and Services Inc., 201 Virginia St., $80,000, interior/exterior remodel.