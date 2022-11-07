Building permits

Oct. 5

CJS Enterprises Inc., 169 Port Au Prince St., $150,000, renovation and addition to house.

Oct. 13

Richardson Builders LLC, 200 Modern Ave., $15,000, two mail kiosks, wood frame.

Oct. 24

Danny McMullen, 718 Central Ave., $50,000, Unit A Exterior remodel.

Danny McMullen, 718 Central Ave., $50,000, Unit B Exterior remodel.

Carey Wise, 321 Hazel St., $13,000, removing siding, paint and tear off, replace.

Oct. 25

Highmark Construction, 400 3rd St., $38,850, tear off and reroof.

Jimmy Burris, 161 Arlington Park Circle, $500,000, new single-family residence.

Oct. 26

Lopez Painting and Services Inc., 308 Laser St., $35,000, interior/exterior remodel.

Ron Formby Building Services Inc., 954 Lakeside Road, $1,500,000, new single-family residence.

Lopez Painting and Services Inc., 201 Virginia St., $80,000, interior/exterior remodel.