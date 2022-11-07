Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Local Publications Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Blackhawk cross country All-State

November 7, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.
Courtesy photographs Jacob Stein was one of Blackhawk runners to earn All-State honors for their performance in the 4A state meet this week.

Blackhawk cross country All-State

photo Courtesy photographs Lady Blackhawk runner RyLee Raines finished seventh in the 4A division of the state meet earning All-State honors.
photo Courtesy photographs Sebastian Mullikin was one of Blackhawk runners to earn All-State honors for their performance in the 4A state meet this week.
photo Courtesy photographs Tian Grant was one of Blackhawk runners to earn All-State honors for their performance in the 4A state meet this week.
photo Courtesy photographs Grandon Grant was one of Blackhawk runners to earn All-State honors for their performance in the 4A state meet this week.
photo Courtesy photographs Grandson Grant was one of Blackhawk runners to earn All-State honors for their performance in the 4A state meet this week.
photo Courtesy photographs Cruz Porter was one of Blackhawk runners to earn All-State honors for their performance in the 4A state meet this week.

Print Headline: Blackhawk cross country All-State

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT