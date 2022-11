Senior band members were honored for Senior Night recently before the last home football game.

Ethan Curtis — Mark and Shelly Curtis



Kaleb Frost — (grandmother) Sherry Frost and (family friend) Bethany Simpson



Connor Gartrell — Joe & Traci Gartrell



TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Caleb Johnson — Chris & Lori Johnson and Stephanie & Jace Keel



Violet Johnson — Jayce Herrera



Nicholas Landis — Carl & Cindy Landis



Jonathan Ortiz — James & Katie Ortiz



Erika Janell Oxford — John & Glorie Oxford



Nicholas Shepherd — Amy Nixon & Johnathan Shepherd



Kinley Simpson — Kendall & Bethany Simpson



Hunter Sims — Laura Sims & Diane Knowlton



Nayra Torres — (Brother) Juan Torres