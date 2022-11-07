Benton County marriage licenses





Benton County

Oct. 27

Joshua Thomas BeJeaux, 28, and Jade Nicole Mitchell, 28, both of Livingston, La.

Gurjinder Singh Brar, 28, and Rupinderdeep Kaur Sidhu, 30, both of Bentonville

Mitchell Pearson Coburn, 30, and Sheri Jacklyn Walker, 35, both of Rogers

Jared Frederick Conlin, 26, and Helen Anne DeHaa, 32, both of Meridian, Idaho

Kyle David Cwenar, 24, and Kora Lorene Fleshman, 21, both of Rogers

Julian Ray Jones, 30, and Tiffany Alma Salas, 28, both of Jay, Okla.

James Spencer Junkersfeld, 25, and Sarah Elizabeth Brown, 25, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Kaleb Micheal Moore, 22, Rogers,and Isis Rene Thomas, 21, Bushnell, Ill.

Zachary Reither, 26, Springdale, and Emma Kritzman, 25, Rogers

Michael Paul Smith, 35, and Richelle Priscilla Hagins, 27, both of Elberton, Ga.

Oct. 28

Brennan Thomas Addison, 25, and Danielle Brooke Davis, 23, both of Bentonville

Emery Thomas Gage Awbrey, 22, and Kaitlin Michael Reese, 21, both of Bella Vista

Bradley Wayne Bettes, 41, and Julia Dianne Kirschener, 50, both of Yukon, Okla.

Juan Carlos Biskine, 36, and Ines Ceferina Morales, 55, both of Rogers

Fuller Seth Brendan Chandler, 25, and Addison Paige McCreless, 24, both of Fayetteville

Aldemar Emmanuel Colon Comas, 22, and Lesvia Carolina Giron Romero, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Avery Dennis Cozens, 23, and Alexandra Michelle Savage, 23, both of Springdale

Billy Dean Dodson, 33, and Summer Leigh Baldwin, 32, both of Rogers

Ileny Eyanae Festus, 29, and Krista Dawn Bulkeley, 39, both of Bentonville

Leland Flory Jr, 50, and Paula Brown, 49, both of Granby, Mo.

Daniel Gonzalez Perez, 25, and Erika Abigail Lunares, 28, both of Carthage, Mo.

Roger Lee Hagan, 75, and Joan Ellen Hatfield, 69, both of Joplin, Mo.

Micaiah Daniel Hall, 24, and Ashley Elizabeth Nixon, 24, both of Fayetteville

Drew Thomas Hill, 27, and Sarah Maxine McLarty, 24, both of Rogers

Aldyn George Hutchins, 24, and Kylinda Leann Rodriguez, 25, both of Carlsbad, N.M.

Anthony Bruce Jarrett, 30, and Jamie Lynnmarie Gibson, 25, both of Independence, Mo.

Jorge Alberto Lopez Vasquez, 35, and Sandra Lopez, 35, both of Conway

David John Nelson, 68, Lowell, and Carolina Moura Epperson, 63, Rogers

Douglas Raymond Roundy Jr, 33, and Kara Marque Ireland, 31, both of Hayes, Va.

David Benjamin Smith, 25, and Abby Laine Robinson, 21, both of Seligman, Mo.

Jedediah Hugh Stanton, 39, and Shawna Lee Ann Setser, 49, both of Lowell

Oct. 31

Robert Ryan Carruthers III, 36, and Meghan Leigh McDowell, 35, both of Pea Ridge

Clint Jerry, 28, and Ritok Leban, 28, both of Springdale

Shayne Austin Kremers, 44, and Desiree Lavonne Horton, 37, both of Bentonville

Hayden T Nickles, 21, and Emma Carrington Riley, 21, both of Bentonville

Jose D Rocha, 45, and Susana De Lira Rangel, 39, both of Colcord, Okla.

Michael Anthony Simonson, 79, Rogers, and Donna Marie Adamson, 79, Bella Vista

Tanner Ray Stamps, 23, and Aryn Christina Johnson, 21, both of Pea Ridge

Greg Leroy Stout, 68, Gentry, and Deborah Ruth Rowe, 63, Westville, Okla.

Josiah Emmanuel Tillman, 26, and Abigail Houston Cott, 28, both of Centerton

Cesar Torres-Juanillo, 29, and Alexis Nicole Johnson, 24, both of Lowell

Nathan Winston White, 19, and Haleigh Dawn Woods, 18, both of Bentonville

Nov. 1

Richard Kyle Brown, 31, and Jessica Taylor Roux, 31, both of Pea Ridge

Jacob Brett Cunningham, 26, and Summer Marie Woods, 24, both of Garfield

Jonas Taylor Foster, 24, and Elizabeth Blue Fullerton, 24, both of Bentonville

John Salvatore Franco Sr, 63, and Lisa Anne Davis, 62, both of Clever, Mo.

Leo Lee Genna, 28, and Amber Renee Goodnight, 31, both of Fayetteville

Philip Clayton Gourley, 20, Cunningham, Ky., and Lauren Brielle Cardwell, 20, Seymour, Mo.

Kyle David Lamproe, 25, and Sydney Chyne Lehr, 26, both of Cave Springs

Shaquille Dekorin Love, 29, and Jazzmenn Challai-Dessaree Johnson, 28, both of Bentonville

Ronald Edward Ricketts, 74, and Frances P Ricketts, 72, both of Rogers

Erich Lorenz Sullivan, 56, and Suzanne Yukimi Taylor, 54, both of Rogers

Seth Jeremiah Wilson, 27, and Kathryn Rose Puckett, 24, both of Rogers

Nov. 2

Christopher Aponte Roman, 36, and Lorena Aguilar, 28, both of Rogers

Clay McDougal Berger, 50, and Jennifer Michelle Ware, 50, both of Bella Vista

Jorge Luis Carlos, 24, and Clara Louise Huff, 22, both of Lowell

Jesus J Garcia-Carillo, 55, and Ana Celia Aguilar Meda, 42, both of Rogers

Kelvin Leonard Gilkey, 30, and Elizabeth Christian Cutler, 31, both of Des Moines, Iowa

Joshua Luke James, 29, and Marilyn Young Speed, 28, both of Bentonville

Joshua Wayne Martin, 30, and Ruth Ellen Jeffcoat, 29, both of Rogers

Phillip Carl Mortensen, 61, and Velda Jean Waters, 58, both of Bella Vista

Cody Wayne Rose, 30, and Brooke Benham Morgan, 28, both of Gravette

Samuel Francisco Sandoval Ruiz, 39, Springdale, and Saira Yoana Diaz Nuñez, 27, Rogers

Joshua Ryan Thompson, 39, and Michele Shawnette Anderson, 45, both of Bella Vista

Roger Michael Travis, 30, and Megan Ashlea Donaldson-Polk, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Isaac Charles Whipple, 54, Bella Vista, and Michelle Lea Pogue, 43, Rogers



