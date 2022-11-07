Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Oct. 27
Joshua Thomas BeJeaux, 28, and Jade Nicole Mitchell, 28, both of Livingston, La.
Gurjinder Singh Brar, 28, and Rupinderdeep Kaur Sidhu, 30, both of Bentonville
Mitchell Pearson Coburn, 30, and Sheri Jacklyn Walker, 35, both of Rogers
Jared Frederick Conlin, 26, and Helen Anne DeHaa, 32, both of Meridian, Idaho
Kyle David Cwenar, 24, and Kora Lorene Fleshman, 21, both of Rogers
Julian Ray Jones, 30, and Tiffany Alma Salas, 28, both of Jay, Okla.
James Spencer Junkersfeld, 25, and Sarah Elizabeth Brown, 25, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Kaleb Micheal Moore, 22, Rogers,and Isis Rene Thomas, 21, Bushnell, Ill.
Zachary Reither, 26, Springdale, and Emma Kritzman, 25, Rogers
Michael Paul Smith, 35, and Richelle Priscilla Hagins, 27, both of Elberton, Ga.
Oct. 28
Brennan Thomas Addison, 25, and Danielle Brooke Davis, 23, both of Bentonville
Emery Thomas Gage Awbrey, 22, and Kaitlin Michael Reese, 21, both of Bella Vista
Bradley Wayne Bettes, 41, and Julia Dianne Kirschener, 50, both of Yukon, Okla.
Juan Carlos Biskine, 36, and Ines Ceferina Morales, 55, both of Rogers
Fuller Seth Brendan Chandler, 25, and Addison Paige McCreless, 24, both of Fayetteville
Aldemar Emmanuel Colon Comas, 22, and Lesvia Carolina Giron Romero, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Avery Dennis Cozens, 23, and Alexandra Michelle Savage, 23, both of Springdale
Billy Dean Dodson, 33, and Summer Leigh Baldwin, 32, both of Rogers
Ileny Eyanae Festus, 29, and Krista Dawn Bulkeley, 39, both of Bentonville
Leland Flory Jr, 50, and Paula Brown, 49, both of Granby, Mo.
Daniel Gonzalez Perez, 25, and Erika Abigail Lunares, 28, both of Carthage, Mo.
Roger Lee Hagan, 75, and Joan Ellen Hatfield, 69, both of Joplin, Mo.
Micaiah Daniel Hall, 24, and Ashley Elizabeth Nixon, 24, both of Fayetteville
Drew Thomas Hill, 27, and Sarah Maxine McLarty, 24, both of Rogers
Aldyn George Hutchins, 24, and Kylinda Leann Rodriguez, 25, both of Carlsbad, N.M.
Anthony Bruce Jarrett, 30, and Jamie Lynnmarie Gibson, 25, both of Independence, Mo.
Jorge Alberto Lopez Vasquez, 35, and Sandra Lopez, 35, both of Conway
David John Nelson, 68, Lowell, and Carolina Moura Epperson, 63, Rogers
Douglas Raymond Roundy Jr, 33, and Kara Marque Ireland, 31, both of Hayes, Va.
David Benjamin Smith, 25, and Abby Laine Robinson, 21, both of Seligman, Mo.
Jedediah Hugh Stanton, 39, and Shawna Lee Ann Setser, 49, both of Lowell
Oct. 31
Robert Ryan Carruthers III, 36, and Meghan Leigh McDowell, 35, both of Pea Ridge
Clint Jerry, 28, and Ritok Leban, 28, both of Springdale
Shayne Austin Kremers, 44, and Desiree Lavonne Horton, 37, both of Bentonville
Hayden T Nickles, 21, and Emma Carrington Riley, 21, both of Bentonville
Jose D Rocha, 45, and Susana De Lira Rangel, 39, both of Colcord, Okla.
Michael Anthony Simonson, 79, Rogers, and Donna Marie Adamson, 79, Bella Vista
Tanner Ray Stamps, 23, and Aryn Christina Johnson, 21, both of Pea Ridge
Greg Leroy Stout, 68, Gentry, and Deborah Ruth Rowe, 63, Westville, Okla.
Josiah Emmanuel Tillman, 26, and Abigail Houston Cott, 28, both of Centerton
Cesar Torres-Juanillo, 29, and Alexis Nicole Johnson, 24, both of Lowell
Nathan Winston White, 19, and Haleigh Dawn Woods, 18, both of Bentonville
Nov. 1
Richard Kyle Brown, 31, and Jessica Taylor Roux, 31, both of Pea Ridge
Jacob Brett Cunningham, 26, and Summer Marie Woods, 24, both of Garfield
Jonas Taylor Foster, 24, and Elizabeth Blue Fullerton, 24, both of Bentonville
John Salvatore Franco Sr, 63, and Lisa Anne Davis, 62, both of Clever, Mo.
Leo Lee Genna, 28, and Amber Renee Goodnight, 31, both of Fayetteville
Philip Clayton Gourley, 20, Cunningham, Ky., and Lauren Brielle Cardwell, 20, Seymour, Mo.
Kyle David Lamproe, 25, and Sydney Chyne Lehr, 26, both of Cave Springs
Shaquille Dekorin Love, 29, and Jazzmenn Challai-Dessaree Johnson, 28, both of Bentonville
Ronald Edward Ricketts, 74, and Frances P Ricketts, 72, both of Rogers
Erich Lorenz Sullivan, 56, and Suzanne Yukimi Taylor, 54, both of Rogers
Seth Jeremiah Wilson, 27, and Kathryn Rose Puckett, 24, both of Rogers
Nov. 2
Christopher Aponte Roman, 36, and Lorena Aguilar, 28, both of Rogers
Clay McDougal Berger, 50, and Jennifer Michelle Ware, 50, both of Bella Vista
Jorge Luis Carlos, 24, and Clara Louise Huff, 22, both of Lowell
Jesus J Garcia-Carillo, 55, and Ana Celia Aguilar Meda, 42, both of Rogers
Kelvin Leonard Gilkey, 30, and Elizabeth Christian Cutler, 31, both of Des Moines, Iowa
Joshua Luke James, 29, and Marilyn Young Speed, 28, both of Bentonville
Joshua Wayne Martin, 30, and Ruth Ellen Jeffcoat, 29, both of Rogers
Phillip Carl Mortensen, 61, and Velda Jean Waters, 58, both of Bella Vista
Cody Wayne Rose, 30, and Brooke Benham Morgan, 28, both of Gravette
Samuel Francisco Sandoval Ruiz, 39, Springdale, and Saira Yoana Diaz Nuñez, 27, Rogers
Joshua Ryan Thompson, 39, and Michele Shawnette Anderson, 45, both of Bella Vista
Roger Michael Travis, 30, and Megan Ashlea Donaldson-Polk, 28, both of Pea Ridge
Isaac Charles Whipple, 54, Bella Vista, and Michelle Lea Pogue, 43, Rogers