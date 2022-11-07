Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Nov. 1

2:29 a.m. Sonya Vanvoast, 53, Pea Ridge, by Lowell Police, second offense violation of Omnibus DWI Act; refusal to submit to chemical test; driving with suspended or revoked license; violation driver license restriction

6:25 a.m. Robert Carter, 41, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

8:48 p.m. Vincent Heyns, 24, Rogers, by BCSO, endangering welfare of minor; manslaughter

9:12 p.m. Emily Heyns, 21, Rogers, by BCSO, endangering welfare of minor; manslaughter

Thursday, Nov. 3

3 p.m. Anitra Waterman, 46, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

Friday, Nov. 4

1:38 a.m. Billy Hooten, 36, Garfield, by Rogers Police, contempt of court; three failure to appear; burglary; theft of recyclable materials

2:32 a.m. Holder Garrett, 35, Garfield, by Rogers Police, burglary; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of recyclable materials

10:35 a.m. Tristan Marshall Hall, 20, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, speeding, serving two days

10:42 a.m. Matthew Rains, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear, sentenced serving two days

2:38 p.m. Melissa Mae Mobley, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, sentenced, serving two days

Sunday, Nov. 6

2:29 p.m. Gwynne Young-Mayfield, 59, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering