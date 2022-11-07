Sign in
Benton County Health Dept. inspections

by From Staff Reports | November 7, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 27

Taco Time Food Mobile

20222 U.S. 62 East, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed a pan stored in the handwashing sink and access was blocked by a blender. Clean single-use trash bag was used as a liner to store rice. No test strips.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 28 -- Takashimura Hibachi Express, 560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

