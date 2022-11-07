Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Oct. 27
Taco Time Food Mobile
20222 U.S. 62 East, Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Observed a pan stored in the handwashing sink and access was blocked by a blender. Clean single-use trash bag was used as a liner to store rice. No test strips.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Oct. 28 -- Takashimura Hibachi Express, 560 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge