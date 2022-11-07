"The kids have been loving it with hands-on experience," said teacher Damayla Cowan, who was demonstrating the anatomage table at the College and Career Fair Tuesday, Nov. 1. A Walton Family Foundation grant bought the table for the medical classes at Pea Ridge High School. The table has various settings allowing students to see many levels of the human anatomy.
Anatomag table provides ‘hands on’November 7, 2022 at 10:10 a.m.
