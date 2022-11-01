Will city apportion cost of growth to new growth?

Impact fees for the Water and Sewer were considered -- and tabled -- at a special City Council meeting Thursday, Oct. 27.

The question was tabled after more than an hour of a presentation, questions and discussion.

Meeting via Zoom, Ben Griffin, senior fiscal/economic analyst with Tischler Bise, explained the impact fees, the purpose and plan.

Griffin explained that impact fees are not a revenue raising mechanism but a way to meet growth-related infrastructure needs providing infrastructure as growth occurs. He said fee payers must receive a benefit.

Costs eligible for impact fee revenue includes facilities improvements required to serve new development, excess capacity in existing facilities. Griffin said maintenance, repairs and improvements required to correct existing deficiencies are not eligible.

In response to questions from council member Merrill White, city attorney Shane Perry said: "What we've done up until now, we've put cost of growth on all rate payers in system. When you go to an impact fee model, you ask the people who've caused the growth to pay for it. You're focusing on a 'buy in' component model.

"If this is passed, capital improvements ... new growth is going to consume it. That would free up the rate payer money that is coming from the system."

City Clerk Sandy Button chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

White said it appeared some of the money was earmarked to pay things that had already been paid or for which funding had been approved through bonds. "Are we overlapping impact fees with things we've already gone public on?"

"We are going to repay debt," Griffin said, explaining that allows a credit to offset the costs to "make sure we're not double dipping."

"You are allowed to retire debt with impact fees. That can free up water and sewer revenues to pay for other things," Griffin said.

"It's been quite some time since we had any increase in water or sewer," Water Utilities superintendent Ken Hayes said, explaining that the recent 10-cent increase was a pass through from Two-Ton. "Other than passes from Two-Ton, we've not had a rate increase."

He said there was a water rate increase in 2017.

"This is an impact fee," Perry stated. "This is not a rate increase."

"The whole idea is that existing customers don't have to pay for the growth," Hayes said.

"We were very frugal," Hayes reiterated. "We're in a good position in that we do have capital money. We've done that for several years. With the number of people who come in, our expenses are going up.

"But with this in place, will put more of a buffer," Hayes said.

A third water storage facility is planned, Hayes said, explaining that the state Health Department will be looking for a set of engineered drawings for a third tank as soon as the city reaches 80% capacity. "One of the thing the Health Department is looking for is 24-hour capacity... during the drought, some days we used over 1 million gallons a day."

In discussing the sewer treatment upgrades, city building official Tony Townsend questioned Hayes about whether the planned upgrades were increasing capacity.

"On these lift stations, is that increasing capacity," Townsend queried. "Are you planning to enlarge Easterling lift station?"

Hayes explained that the upgrades planned for the lift stations will affect capacity. He said all wastewater from lift station 1 goes through lift station 2.

"Lift 1 and 2 have been good pumps. It's capacity issues," Hayes said. "A big part of the new growth in everything south of Slack Street -- Elkhorn, Maple Glen, Avalon."

He also said the wastewater is not being "fully treated" at the plant as there is sludge at the bottom of the ponds. He said he has been waiting a year and a half on engineering to get rid of the sludge. "We have to deal with it."

Perry explained: "Basically, the city kicked the cost of handling the sludge down the road and now they have to deal with it."

Hayes told the council members they had approved a contract to deal with the sludge more than a year and a half ago, but the engineers haven't finished the project. "It would have been great if we had done this project ... now, in the meantime, Walnut Hill, Sedonna Rose and Easterling ... the flow is increasing dramatically."

"A lot of people have moved to town and the Easterling project has jumped ahead because of capacity issues," Hayes said.

City officials contemplated taking out a portion of the proposed projects to which to allocate impact fees, prompting council members to table the ordinance that would establish impact fees.

"Consolidate those numbers and come back," White told Hayes.