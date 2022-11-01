Townhome plans to go back to drawing board

A set of two-story, three bedroom townhouses was presented to city officials and planners in a tech review meeting early in October, but it was discovered they did not meet setbacks required in the new city ordinance.

Developer Mike Seay questioned width of sidewalks.

City building official Tony Townsend told Seay the setbacks were not according to the new code. Seay said he put all windows on the front of the buildings so there are no windows overlooking adjacent properties to the rear.

Townsend said the numbers were changed in November "so you can't look into your neighbors' place."

"That destroys the whole plan," Seay said. "I was just working on how we've always done it."

"This property is zoned for apartments. If we don't get this ... we'll have to move to apartments to get the density. We were trying to do something nice," Seay said.

"If setbacks aren't going to work and we can't get a variance, then we'll have to come back with apartments. This was going to be a much higher end project -- 1,400-foot units, two story, modern look, higher end."

"This is kind of a deal breaker -- we'll just go back to drawing board and come back with apartments," Seay said.

City officials discussed the issue at length and reviewed both the former and current regulations.

"I don't see where the community gains from this," Seay said.

No action was taken at the tech review meeting, and discussion continued while planners looked at a concept plan for property on Hayden Road.