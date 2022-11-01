Student expelled

School Board members agreed in a 3-to-1 vote to expel a 13-year-old student after an hour-long closed session Monday, Oct. 24, considering the issue. The student and a parent were present. They requested a closed meeting, as is allowed by law.

Board members Sara Saragusa, Mindy Cawthon and Adam Yager voted for the expulsion. Board member Jessica Branham voted against the expulsion. Board member John Dye was absent.

"We don't take this lightly," Cawthon, board president, said. "It's clear cut in our school policy about violence and about guns and with the environment we're in, we have to take this seriously.

"Don't let this moment define you," Cawthon told the student. "You have your whole life ahead of you... you're capable."

Saragusa said: "We all want to encourage you and we want the best for you and hope you get the support you need so you can have future success."