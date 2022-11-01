Sr. boys, jr. girls take district championships

Heather Wade's cross country teams came home with a pair of 4A-1 District Championships after competing in the regular season finale last week in Huntsville.

The senior boys crushed the rest of the league by 50 points as they placed their top six runners in the top nine to clinch the meet early. The junior girls used superior depth to take their title, with the senior girls claiming the district runner-up trophy in their division.

Brothers Grandon and Tian Grant took the top two places in the senior boys meet to pace the onslaught. Grandon was first in 16:58 while Tian took second in 16:59 in the 5,000 meters competition. Newly promoted freshman Cruz Porter finished sixth (18:12); with junior Troy Ferguson taking seventh (18:28); senior Sebasttien Mullikin finishing eighth (18:31), and junior Jacob Stein grabbing ninth (18:33) to ice the meet. Camren Smith finished out the Hawk top seven with a 21st place effort (20:06).

Pea Ridge won the meet with 24 points, followed by Farmington with 74, Gravette 85, Shiloh 115, Huntsville 119, Berryville 126 and Prairie Grove 149. Gentry did not score.

The junior girls had to come from behind to defeat Farmington, using their greater depth to defend their title of a year ago. The Cardinals led by 4 after two runners, led by 1 after three runners, but were beaten by the Hawks' fourth and fifth runners by 19 points to take the title going away.

The Blackhawks only had three runners in the top ten overall with Brenna Walker leading the way with a fourth place run of 14:22 in the 2-mile run. Paisley Tillman was right behind Walker in fifth with a 14:28 clocking while Ada Lark grabbed 10th with a 15:23 effort.

The next six places settled the championship as Pea Ridge took four of those spots to ice the trophy. Bailey Walker was 11th (16:12); Zoey Hinjosa was 12th (16:13); Ashlyn Henson was 15th (16:55); with Lainne Powers rounding out the Hawks' seven scorers by taking 16th (17:05).

Pea Ridge scored 34 to take the title with Farmington second with 52, Prairie Grove with 64, and Gravette 81. Huntsville, Gentry, Berryville, and Shiloh did not score.

Gravette's senior girls superior depth was the difference as the Lions won their first conference title in many years.

Junior Rylee Raines led the Hawks with a third place individual finish in 21:00, with Harley Ingram also claiming a spot in the top ten by taking ninth (23:38). Emily Scott was the next Hawk to finish, taking 16th (24:33), just ahead of Ava Pippin's 17th place. (24:44). Leah Atkins rounded out the Hawk top five with a 22nd place (25:14). Brylee Hardy and Kylee Tidwell were the other Hawks figuring in the scoring with 29th (28:43) and 31st finishes (29:15), respectively.

Gravette was the champion with 25, followed by Pea Ridge 57, Shiloh 74, Prairie Grove 93. and Berryville 97. Gentry, Huntsville, and Farmington did not score.

The junior boys were without their lead runner Cruz Porter, who was elevated to varsity status last week. The junior boys competed their scoring without any ninth graders, with one seventh grader and six eighth graders among their top seven.

Eighth grader Colin Slocum was 14th in 13:01 to lead the team. Gavin Ora was 27th (13:57); Hudson Winkley was 29th (14:15); with seventh-grader Cash David taking 35th (14:24).

Finishing out the Blackhawk scoring was Trent Russell in 43rd (15:26); Brandon Jacobsen 45th (15:49); and Sawyer Bowen, 46th (15:51).

Shiloh won the meet with 26, followed by Gravette 57, Farmington 65, Prairie Grove 96, Pea Ridge 129, and Berryville 150. Gentry, and Huntsville did not score.

The junior girls and boys seasons are over except for the ninth graders who are being moved up to compete in the 4A State Cross Country Championships that are being held this week in Hot Springs.

The senior boys are ranked second in the state, on the heels of defending state champion DeQueen. Both DeQueen and Pea Ridge are far and away the two favorites in the meet. The girls go in as dark horses, with the possible addition of several ninth-grade girls giving them a chance make a run at the top.