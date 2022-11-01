Setbacks up for change

A special meeting of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

The purpose of the meeting is to amend the zoning code 14.04 in relation to structure heights to side and rear setbacks.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing, allowing members of the public to speak on the proposed amendment.

The proposal is to amend the Zoning Code 14.04 in relation of structure heights to side and rear setbacks in the zoning subsection titled, "District Regulations, Agricultural and Residential Districts" and in relation of structure sizes to side and rear setbacks in the zoning subsection titled, "General Standards, Residential Compatibility Standards, Exemptions, Setback Standards."

The meeting, held in the council room of City Hall, 977 Weston St., is open to the public.