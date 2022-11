Senior students from band, cheer, football, cross country and golf were escorted onto the field Friday, Oct. 21, for Senior night, the last home football game of the season. There were 47 students recognized.

•••

Editor's note: Senior band students and more senior athletes and their escorts will be published in the next weeks' editions.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Natalie Graham — Nick and Don Gilbreath and Justin and Kelli Graham



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Elise Kelley — Michael & Wendy Kelley



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard McKyah Lipscomb — Micah Lipscomb & Julia Lipscomb