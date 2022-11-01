Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 44

Thursday, Nov. 2, 1972

King and queen of the school carnival were seniors Joyce Webb and Tom Farrington. Prince and princess were Kayleen Laughlin and Micah Looney.

Candidates for municipal elections were Fred McKinney for recorder; and Daryle Greene, Dean Messer, Lee Otis Hall and Jerry Wilkerson, for aldermen.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 44

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1982

Vandals broke into the Freedom Freewill Baptist Church Saturday while others were celebrating Halloween.

The Pea Ridge School Board met in executive session Monday to discuss six applications for the position of district superintendent which will become open when present superintendent Roy A. Roe retires at the end of this school year.

Showing a hand-made quilt for silent auction at the Pea Ridge Methodist Church bazaar were Mildred Greene, Hazel Dodd, Vivian Dempsey, Edith Hansen, Mabel Hardy, Marie Rolland, Mayda Clanton and Ethel Hoard.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 44

Thursday, Nov. 5, 1992

The Garfield City Council hosted a special meeting to hear Max Hall of Engineering Services Inc. explain the purpose of the Two-Ton water loop and give the cities of Pea Ridge, Avoca, Garfield, Gateway and the rural areas a chance to join the project.

The Pea Ride High School Marching Blackhawk Band, under the direction of David Dickey and auxiliaries director Julia Wegner, recently added three trophies to its collection in October marching festivals.

Construction has begun on a 2,300-square-foot addition to Pea Ridge Medical Center.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 44

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2002

Dr. Karen Sherman of Oak View Animal Clinic reported the first case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Pea Ridge. She said a 5-year-old non-vaccinated horse tested positive for the virus.

A head-on collision on Arkansas Highway 127 sent two people to the hospital Oct. 22.

Her first day on the job at Oak View Animal Clinic, Dr. Mia Winters had to cut open a cow.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 44

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012

Learning to lead, Rick Neal is enthusiastic about his new job and the lessons he's learning and passing to his administrators.

Sam Reyna is running for constable of Township 3.

Voters in northeast Benton County municipalities have choices to make. Elections are Tuesday, Nov. 6. There are two people running for one City Council seat in Pea Ridge -- they are incumbent Steve Guthrie and Mitzi Warner Taylor.