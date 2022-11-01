Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, Sept. 26

12:20 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Noah J. Cinzio, 25, Naperville, Ill., in connection with speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Matthew Cinzio, 30, St. Petersburg, Fla., and Nathan Charles Lundy, 29, Sarasota, Fla., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, Oct. 6

12:55 p.m. A resident of Wade Lane reported financial identity fraud involving transactions via technology.

Saturday, Oct. 8

7:19 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Eric Michael Helms, 40, Garfield, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on suspended license (not DWI); and fictitious tags.

11:10 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Logan Reid Wichert, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI; speeding; and improper operation or no certificate for a motorcycle.

Monday, Oct. 10

7:21 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Slack Street for a trespass call. A resident of Garfield reported he had an auction there and he found Nelson Amos, 71, Decatur, on the property taking gates and other items from the property. He also reported Amos had hit and damaged the fence, gate and a porta potty. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation for theft of property and a trespass warning. Information was sent to the prosecuting attorney.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

10:42 a.m. A resident on Patton Road reported theft involving a sale over Facebook.

2 p.m. While at court, police observed disorderly conduct by a female who cursed the court clerk and judge. The report was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney.

2 p.m. During the regular session of court, a women argued with the court clerk and was disruptive. The case was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of disorderly conduct.

2:11 p.m. Police transported Joshua Daniel Griffith, 30, Garfield, to the Benton County Jail for a six-day court commit per Judge Ray Bunch.

2:12 p.m. Police transported Scarlet Chapman, 20, Rogers, to the Benton County Jail for a three-day court commit, per order of Judge Ray Bunch.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

12:16 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to found property. Police took two wallets, two phones, two sets of keys, two Arkansas driver's licenses and six credit/debit cards into possession.

Thursday, Oct. 20

12:18 p.m. Police were dispatched to West Brush Creek Loop to assist Little Flock Police officers who were dealing with a subject who was resisting.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Police were dispatched to a physical disturbance at a residence on Blair Circle. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Michael Martin David Black, 25, in connection with third-degree domestic battering and Tessa Marie Black, 25, in connection with third-degree domestic battering.