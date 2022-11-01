Obituary for the Nov. 2, 2022, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Carol June Watkins

Carol June Watkins, 75, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Oct. 23, 2022, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Bentonville to Elvia Franklin Womack and Vesta Murrel Wiseman Womack.

She loved to garden and raise flowers, quilt, and she hand made many quilts for her family. She was a member of Monte Ne Baptist Church in Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joyce Ann Holderbee; two brothers, Bill and Larry Wayne Womack; and a sister-in-law, Helen Womack.

Survivors are her husband, Michael Eugene Watkins, who she married Aug. 8, 1981; four daughters, Sheila Eoff (Mike) of Garfield, Vicky Firestone (Creg) of Fayetteville, Lori Shepherd (Tim) and Crystal Lawrence (Will) of Centerton; a son, Jerry Cogdill (Laura) of Rogers; two brothers, Howard Womack (Bernell) of Bentonville and James Womack of Centerton; a sister-in-law, Shirley Womack of Centerton; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren; and many neices and nephews.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Graveside service was at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

