Letters to the editor

Vote responsibly

Fellow citizens of the state of Arkansas, I encourage all legal voters to cast their ballot for the representatives of their choice. Many of you, by now, have already made your decision about who you will vote for (or against). Express your preferences.

This letter is to make sure you are aware there are four other issues on the ballot. Each of these initiatives make a change to some part of our state constitution, our governing document that will have a more lasting effect than the person who will only serve a few years.

If, like me, you have difficulty reading and understanding the wording of an issue, at least read who supports and who opposes each and why.

Issue 4, the legalization of cannabis, is the only one of the four getting any publicity. Responsible Growth Arkansas has produced ads suggesting that law enforcement is in support of the bill.

Here are a two facts (that are fairly easy to verify):

1. Responsible Growth Arkansas received the majority of their funding from a few farmers groups who would be the only ones licensed to produce, process, and sell marijuana.

2. Even NORML, the organization that wants marijuana legalized is against this bill because it would create a near-monopoly on the drug industry.

I urge you to PLEASE research each of these issues BEFORE you go to the polls next month.

By the way, Benton County has two requests for money to fund expanding jail capacity.

Paul Kwarcinski

Pea Ridge

McNiel against tax

Give me. When will it ever stop!

Benton County politicians are asking tax payers for more money to pay for one of their new ideas. They want you and I (sic) to vote for a 1/8 cent tax increase to fund a brand new $167 million jail.

Question? Didn't we just pay for a new jail a few years back? If I remember correctly they built a brand-new jail in 1995.

They want us to give them an additional 1/4 cent tax increase to fund the operational expenses of the new jail.

They said that the operational expenses of current jail is now being paid for with money that is currently being appropriated from the Benton County general fund.

If the cannabis vote is approved by the voters, they will be forced to release a lot of the prisoners from the jail and that will relieve the current overcrowding so they will not need space.

Many of you will remember that approximately four years ago they came up with this plan to build a brand new multi-million-dollar Benton County Court house and they said that they needed it because the county would not be able to properly cope without all the additional space that it would provide. That vote failed to pass, and do you know what happened? They were forced to suck it up and make do without it.

I personally believe that they need to make do without the new jail. Especially since they have not been fiscally conservative with our tax money in the first place.

Every one of us tax payers have the right to spend our money however we want to spend it. However, the politicians should be very conservative with your and my money which we are forced to pay. The only way that we can force them to be conservative with our money is to keep them from getting to it in the first place, because they are going to spend every 1/8 penny they get from us.

Boyd B. McNiel

Pea Ridge