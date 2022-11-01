DECA trip to DC approved for PRHS student

In a brief special School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 24, board members approved allowing a Pea Ridge High School student to travel to the DECA conference in Washington, D.C. She is scheduled to travel with the teacher and students from the Alma School District.

The PRHS teacher is unable to attend. The student's father is in approval of the trip and traveling with Alma.

Teacher Tiauna Young, joining via Zoom, told board members she has all the paper work and a signed permission slip.

She answered questions from board members concerning safety precautions, chaperones and finances.

"I'm in touch with Mrs. (Sherry) Siler," Young said, explaining that Siler is the career and technical education teacher and DECA advisor at Alma. "She'll be staying with other Alma students and be a part of room checks."

"She's one of the only ones I'd trust to do this with my kids," Young said. "She's literally been there and done that... My kids come first. She's like my mentor."

Young told board members the student gets a stipend from the state because she's a state officer.

"This conference is a blend of conference and state; this is their officer training," said Anne Martfeld, assistant superintendent.