Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Liborio A. Almaraz, 55, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, dismissed
Cherie Anne Barker, 31, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; resisting arrest, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed
Pamela Marie Clayton, 41, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Morgan S. Contreras, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Devin W. Edwards, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on a suspended drivers license and driving while intoxicated, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer over 30 days, nol prossed; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Bryan C. Gibson, 52, speeding , nol prossed; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, guilty; obstructing government operations, nol prossed; resisting arrest, guilty; driving on a restricted drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, nol prossed
Bobby Phillip Hill, 48, domestic battery - third degree, guilty; violation of a protection order, nol prossed
Tanner C. Graham Mann, 25, failure to appear, guilty; criminal mischief - second degree, guilty
Matthew P. Marlow, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, dismissed; drove left of center, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Robert E. Reines, 73, leaving the scene of an accident - property damage, guilty
Nelson Tineo, 31, driving on a suspended drivers license and driving while intoxicated, guilty
David Lee Wallace, 30, failure to appear, dismissed
Willie Lawrence White, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty