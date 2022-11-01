Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Liborio A. Almaraz, 55, contempt and failure to complete drug and alcohol safety education program, dismissed

Cherie Anne Barker, 31, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; resisting arrest, guilty; failure to appear, dismissed

Pamela Marie Clayton, 41, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Morgan S. Contreras, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Devin W. Edwards, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on a suspended drivers license and driving while intoxicated, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to register or transfer over 30 days, nol prossed; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Bryan C. Gibson, 52, speeding , nol prossed; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, guilty; obstructing government operations, nol prossed; resisting arrest, guilty; driving on a restricted drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, nol prossed

Bobby Phillip Hill, 48, domestic battery - third degree, guilty; violation of a protection order, nol prossed

Tanner C. Graham Mann, 25, failure to appear, guilty; criminal mischief - second degree, guilty

Matthew P. Marlow, 36, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, dismissed; drove left of center, dismissed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Robert E. Reines, 73, leaving the scene of an accident - property damage, guilty

Nelson Tineo, 31, driving on a suspended drivers license and driving while intoxicated, guilty

David Lee Wallace, 30, failure to appear, dismissed

Willie Lawrence White, 43, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty