Code enforcement officer is hired

A new city position was filled recently with the addition of Tom O'Neal as the code enforcement officer.

O'Neal was introduced to the City Council at the regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, by Police Chief Lynn Hahn.

"O'Neal comes to us with seven years of prior Animal Control Officer experience from the City of Rogers and also served four years as a part-time deputy for the Benton County Sheriff's Office," Hahn told the council. He said O'Neal believes education is key to success for the city and will try to educate and support citizens when violations are identified instead of immediately jumping to citations. While citations for Animal At Large must still be issued when animals are released from the clinic, O'Neal knows most citizens want to follow the rules – they just often don't know the rules.

The Code Enforcement Office will be managed by Lt. John Langham of the Pea Ridge Police Department.

While not a police officer, O'Neal will be enforcing the laws of the city so it seems to be the best fit. While building codes will remain the responsibility of the Building Inspector's office, O'Neal is charged with the enforcement of animal and health/community welfare portions of the code such as unsightly or unsanitary conditions.

His office is located at the Police Department and he can be contacted via CENCOM, through the City Hall switchboard, or directly through the police department.