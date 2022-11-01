Business owners cited for infractions

Business owners Blonde Bomber Mitchell and Nickolas Todd Whitehead have been cited for every day they continued to operate a business in a residential zone, according to Pea Ridge Police Department reports.

Citations were issued for 54 violations of Ord. 351, no business license, and 54 violations of Ord. 62, operating a business in a residential zone, for a total of 108 violations, according to police reports.

The business had been operating for about a year and a half on residential property before it was effectively shut down by city officials when the property owner, Blonde Bomber Mitchell, requested a rezone from residential to commercial 2. The request, presented at the April 5 Planning Commission meeting, was denied and city attorney Shane Perry issued a stem warning that infractions would not be tolerated.

During the discussion, it was revealed that Mitchell has been running the business there for more than a year and has a negative affect on neighboring properties.

At the Planning Commission meeting, Mitchell told city officials she has owned the property for about a year and a half and wants it zoned commercial so she can "be able to park dump trucks there."

Mitchell said she has three trucks with the potential for two more.

"That's my home as well," she said in April. "If we grow any bigger, we'll relocate."

At the Planning Commission meeting, city attorney Shane Perry said: "If you're running a trucking company from that residential site, that's not permitted."

"By outward appearances... it appears to have started in last year, year and half," Perry continued. "The city is really trying to be reasonable. You can't run a truck business on that site. That's not permitted by our laws. our code says that's a criminal violation. The laws are there, have been passed by City Council. You have to abide by them."

On Aug. 12, Whitehead, 29, was issued a citation for operating a business without a business license. He appeared in court on Sept. 13, pleaded guilty and paid a fine.

On Sept. 21, Pea Ridge police opened an investigation into the business continuing to operate after it was observed two dump trucks with Blonde Bomber Trucking emblems on the sides at the residence on West Pickens Road.

On Oct. 5, police cited Mitchell, 54, in connection with 54 violations of two ordinances, according to the police report.

Police noted continued operation of the business on Oct. 6.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear in Pea Ridge Court on Nov. 8.