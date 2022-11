Senior students from band, cheer, football, cross country and golf were escorted onto the field Friday, Oct. 21, for Senior night, the last home football game of the season. There were 47 students recognized.

Editor's note: Senior band students and more senior athletes and their escorts will be published in the next weeks' editions.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Henley Baker (manager) escorted by James & Sarah Baker



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Jason Beyer escorted by Katherine & Wes Glasgow & Anthony Beyer



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Malachi Bierman escorted by Misty Coker and Krispin McDevitt & Loresta Piper



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Hannah Cline (manager) escorted by Adam & Christine Cline



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Clovis Hance escorted by Mistie Hance



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Mason Harling escorted by Charlie & Karen Harling



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Jonathan Lyons escorted by Steven & Kristy Lyons



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Justin Merino escorted by Oscar Merino & Veronica Guzman



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Connor Pierce escorted by Matthew & Stacey Pierce



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Rylee Quick escorted by Lacey Dootson



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Kayden Rains escorted by Mike & Erin Rains



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Amarion Rodriguez escorted by Mario & Kandi Williams



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Andrew Shackelford escorted by Teresa & Steve Nida and Phil & Lori Shackelford



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Payton Upton escorted by Jason Upton & Amanda Lebron



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Luke Vandermolen escorted by Jessica Cupps



TIMES photographs by Annette Beard Josh Walker escorted by Troy & Barbie Walker