Blackhawk cross country fared well at conference meet.
Blackhawk cross country fared well at conference meetNovember 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Senior high Blackhawk boys individual all conference medalists from the Conference meet Wednesday were, from left: Grandon Grant, champion; Tian Grant, second; Cruz Porter, sixth; Troy Ferguson, seventh; Sebasttien Mullikin, eighth; and Jacob Stein, ninth.
