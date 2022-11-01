Courtesy photograph Senior high Blackhawk boys individual all conference medalists from the Conference meet Wednesday were, from left: Grandon Grant, champion; Tian Grant, second; Cruz Porter, sixth; Troy Ferguson, seventh; Sebasttien Mullikin, eighth; and Jacob Stein, ninth.

Blackhawk cross country fared well at conference meet. Courtesy photograph The Lady Blackhawks were senior high girls conference runners-up Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Courtesy photograph The Junior High Lady Blackhawks won the conference meet in Huntsville Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Courtesy photograph Lady Blackhawk junior high girls conference individual medalists were, from left: Brenna Walker, fourth; Paisley Tillman, fifth; and Ada Lark, 10th.

Courtesy photograph Lady Blackhawk senior high girls individual all conference medalists were, from left: RyLee Rains, third, and Harley Ingram, ninth.

Courtesy photograph The Senior High Blackhawks won the conference meet in Huntsville Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.



Print Headline: Blackhawk cross country fared well at conference meet

