Blackhawk cross country fared well at conference meet

November 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Senior high Blackhawk boys individual all conference medalists from the Conference meet Wednesday were, from left: Grandon Grant, champion; Tian Grant, second; Cruz Porter, sixth; Troy Ferguson, seventh; Sebasttien Mullikin, eighth; and Jacob Stein, ninth.

photo Courtesy photograph The Lady Blackhawks were senior high girls conference runners-up Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
photo Courtesy photograph The Junior High Lady Blackhawks won the conference meet in Huntsville Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
photo Courtesy photograph Lady Blackhawk junior high girls conference individual medalists were, from left: Brenna Walker, fourth; Paisley Tillman, fifth; and Ada Lark, 10th.
photo Courtesy photograph Lady Blackhawk senior high girls individual all conference medalists were, from left: RyLee Rains, third, and Harley Ingram, ninth.
photo Courtesy photograph The Senior High Blackhawks won the conference meet in Huntsville Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

