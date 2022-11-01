Sign in
Benton County Jail

by From Staff Reports | November 1, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 24

3:15 p.m. Michael Eugene Mosier, 38, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act, first offense

Tuesday, Oct. 25

12:15 a.m. Malissa Maxwell, 41, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge, failure to appear

1:11 p.m. Dannie Summers, 35, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, possession controlled substance; failure to appear

Saturday, Oct. 29

6:57 a.m. Nelson Contreras, 34, Garfield, by Rogers Police, driving with suspended or revoked driver's license; refusal to submit to chemical test; second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; flight - escape; possession of a controlled substance

Sunday, Oct. 30

1:46 a.m. Emily Fry, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of Omnibus DWI Act

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

