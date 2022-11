Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 20

Takashimura Hibachi

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer in one of the refrigerators.

The Sound Garden Cafe

185-187 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Oct. 21

Kids Academy

211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Pea Ridge High School

1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer in bucket used to store wiping cloths.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 21 -- Steak & Taters, 212 Alder St., Pea Ridge