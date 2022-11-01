TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.

Print Headline: Autumn reds, golds on display at PRNMP

