Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Autumn reds, golds on display at PRNMPby Annette Beard | November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Leaves of hardwood trees turning yellow, red, orange and brown providing a beautiful view from the eastern overlook at the Pea Ridge National Military Park this October.
Print Headline: Autumn reds, golds on display at PRNMP
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT