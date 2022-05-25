Stewart named MVP

Baseball awards were presented during an awards ceremony Wednesday, May 18. The event was held in the Performing Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School

Award recipients were:

Hustle Award: Nate Delossantos, voted by players;

Rookie of the year: Brayden Wright, Waylon Fletcher;

Most Improved: Johnny Lyons;

Utility Award: J.T Roses;

Gold Glove Outfield: Ryan Law;

Gold Glove Infield: Carter Rockhold, Nathaniel Bennett;

Pitching: Matt Dixon;

Silver Slugger: Logan Stewart;

Coaches Award: Logan Long, Hagen McGarrah;

Blackhawk Award: Matt Dixon, Carter Rockhold, voted by players; and

MVP: Logan Stewart.