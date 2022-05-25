Sign in
Stewart named MVP

by From Staff Reports | May 25, 2022 at 10:55 a.m.

Baseball awards were presented during an awards ceremony Wednesday, May 18. The event was held in the Performing Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School

Award recipients were:

Hustle Award: Nate Delossantos, voted by players;

Rookie of the year: Brayden Wright, Waylon Fletcher;

Most Improved: Johnny Lyons;

Utility Award: J.T Roses;

Gold Glove Outfield: Ryan Law;

Gold Glove Infield: Carter Rockhold, Nathaniel Bennett;

Pitching: Matt Dixon;

Silver Slugger: Logan Stewart;

Coaches Award: Logan Long, Hagen McGarrah;

Blackhawk Award: Matt Dixon, Carter Rockhold, voted by players; and

MVP: Logan Stewart.

