Rosy Fruit Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Pat Davenport

1 lg. can chunk pineapple, drain and reserve juice

1 lg. can Mandarin oranges, drain and discard juice

1 lg. red apple

1 lg. golden apple

1 c. red grapes

1 c. green grapes

2 bananas

Dressing

Reserved pineapple juice

1/3 c. fresh orange juice

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 c. sugar

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

Cut all fruit into bite size pieces. put in bowl.

Mix pineapple juice with orange and lemon juice. Put juices in sauce pan with sugar and cornstarch. Bring to boil and boil for 1 minute. Pour over fruit while hot and mix to coat. Chill.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]