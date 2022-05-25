Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 7 No. 21

Thursday, May 25, 1972

Pea Ridge school superintendent Andrew Widener read a plaque honoring Dr. Lee O. Greene who served residents of the area for 45 years. Memorial funds helped provide the Pea Ridge High School science lab.

Four resignations were accepted by the Pea Ridge School Board. They were from Fred Austin, Bill Lookadoo, Mrs. Constance Kennison and David Long. The board agreed to re-hire Mrs. Ruby Paden.

More entrants have entered the Miss Pea Ridge competition. They are Miss Debbie Clanton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Clanton, and Miss Darlene Dixon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Loy Dixon. The competition will be held in connection with the Pea Ridge Fair in July.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 17 No. 21

Wednesday, May 26, 1982

Following a nearly three-hour executive session, the Pea Ridge School Board voted to hire five new teachers, renew existing contracts for certified and non-certified personnel and voted to renew the contract of football coach and physical education teacher Charles Nowak.

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce directors voted to send dues notices to chamber members in June, charging $20 for the remainder of 1982 and all of 1983.

We should "live up to the standards we have set for ourselves," Carla Yockey said in her valedictorian address at graduation Friday.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 27 No. 21

Thursday, May 28, 1992

The acknowledgement of God in your life can determine your success, said Al Fowler, pastor of First Baptist Church, who delivered the message Friday at baccalaureate ceremonies at Pea Ridge High School. The baccalaureate address followed the salutatory and valedictory addresses and essays, songs and poems by students and faculty. Then, the 30 members of the senior class received their diplomas.

A Pea Ridge area businesswoman has found a way to continue in her business and care for her family at the same time. Robin Brown, who until recently operated Robin's Country Salon on North Curtis Avenue, recently reopened her shop in her home off Arkansas Highway 94 west of town.

A representative of Crafton, Tull and Associates had the application ready for Mayor Mary Rogers' signature to apply for funding for a new water tower. The application for $681,000 will be sent to the Farmers Home Administration and Arkansas Soil and Water Conservation.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 37 No. 21

Wednesday, May 22, 2002

Red carnations from a third-grade teacher, a scholarship award from the wife of a former superintendent, silly-string covered caps and gowns, a ceremony conducted in the most part by class members -- these are the traditions that have marked graduation for 56 PRHS seniors Friday.

Pea Ridge Police discovered a mobile methamphetamine lab in Classic Brake and Muffler in downtown Pea Ridge Sunday. The operators of the lab had left; police issued warrants for their arrests.

The Pea Ridge School Board offered Marina Buttry, R.N., school nurse, a contract for the next school year at a special meeting Monday. Superintendent Roy Norvell had recommended non-renewal of her contract.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 47 No. 21

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A second ambulance unit has been approved for purchase by Pea Ridge City Council members at a special Council meeting Monday. The council waived competitive bidding and approved financing from Arvest Bank at 2.77% for $129,000.

Door-to-door salesmen have been telling residents there has been an increase in break-ins in town. That is not true, according to police. The salesmen are from out of state, very persistent and ask personal information, city officials said.

Fire Chief Frank Rizzio is suspended from driving any Fire Department vehicle for four weeks as a result of roiling and destroying a tanker Wednesday, March 14, Mayor Jackie Crabtree said. Rizzio was driving the county-owned 4,000-gallon tanker on U.S. Highway 62 responding to a structure in Avoca when he attempted to turn left onto Rose Street and rolled the vehicle.