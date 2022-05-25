PRFD celebrates 71st anniversary

The Pea Ridge Fire Department celebrated their 71st anniversary on Friday, May 13, with a celebratory dinner at the Pea Ridge Fire Department.

PRFD hosted the party which celebrated the volunteer fire department which was founded on May 14, 1951, according to administrative assistant Stephanie Henson. Approximately 40 people attended the event, Henson said.

Attendees included members of the fire department both active and retired including Eldon Jump and who served with the PRFD for 31 years and retired in 1997 plus retired assistant chief Andy Fletcher as well as Mayor Jackie Crabtree and his wife Freida Crabtree.

Dinner was prepared and served by members of the fire department. The meal consisted of brisket, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and various salads.

Following dinner, a dessert contest was held. Six desserts were judged on three categories: appearance, taste and overall appearance. Beth Ann Hunt won for the categories for appearance and overall for her Oreo cake and Dylon Jump won for taste for his brownie cake.

Spouses and children of firefighters passed out gifts to members of the PRFD. There were also challenge coins available for sale for $10. Proceeds from the sale went to the PRFD Firefighters Fund, Henson said. No coins were sold that evening, Henson said.