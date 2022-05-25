Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

PRFD celebrates 71st anniversary

by Marc Hayot | May 25, 2022 at 11:01 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Pea Ridge Times Members of the Pea Ridge Fire Department gather with their families to celebrate the department's 71 anniversary on Friday, May 13 at the Pea Ridge Fire Department.

The Pea Ridge Fire Department celebrated their 71st anniversary on Friday, May 13, with a celebratory dinner at the Pea Ridge Fire Department.

PRFD hosted the party which celebrated the volunteer fire department which was founded on May 14, 1951, according to administrative assistant Stephanie Henson. Approximately 40 people attended the event, Henson said.

Attendees included members of the fire department both active and retired including Eldon Jump and who served with the PRFD for 31 years and retired in 1997 plus retired assistant chief Andy Fletcher as well as Mayor Jackie Crabtree and his wife Freida Crabtree.

Dinner was prepared and served by members of the fire department. The meal consisted of brisket, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and various salads.

Following dinner, a dessert contest was held. Six desserts were judged on three categories: appearance, taste and overall appearance. Beth Ann Hunt won for the categories for appearance and overall for her Oreo cake and Dylon Jump won for taste for his brownie cake.

Spouses and children of firefighters passed out gifts to members of the PRFD. There were also challenge coins available for sale for $10. Proceeds from the sale went to the PRFD Firefighters Fund, Henson said. No coins were sold that evening, Henson said.

Print Headline: PRFD celebrates 71st anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Ouachiata County goes to the polls for the Arkansas Primary Elections
by Michael Hanich
Harmony Grove School Board to hold special meeting Thursday
by Michael Hanich
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
by The Associated Press
Ouachita County May Election Results
by Michael Hanich
AP: Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod
ADVERTISEMENT