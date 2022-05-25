Police remember fallen in state; Officer Apple’s name added to wall

Seven Pea Ridge Police officers traveled to Little Rock Monday, May 9, 2022, along with Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree and Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police chaplain Aaron Matthews, to attend the annual memorial service at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial in Little Rock.

During the memorial, Officer Kevin Apple's name was revealed on the memorial wall and he was honored, along with 13 other Arkansas law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty in the last two years. The North Little Rock Police Department and Arkansas Sheriff's Association honor guards conducted a joint ceremonial guard for the service.

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin spoke at the memorial and shared his thanks for all Arkansas law enforcement officers who answer the call and he honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the citizens of this state.

"We do this so they will always be remembered," said Griffin. "A hundred years from now, when no one at the service knows who they were, we will continue to honor them."

He was joined by Arkansas Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge president Kevin "Bart" Simpson in honoring the families of the fallen officers whose names were added to the wall.

Pea Ridge FOP Chaplain Aaron Matthews gave a closing prayer for the ceremony.

Saying that God's example of true love as sacrficie, virtue and service, he said "in these fallen officers, we see their selfless example of courage and valour ... and point back to God," Matthews said in his prayer. He prayed for comfort for families, friends, communities and law enforcement communities for their loss and protection in their line of work "taming the chaos of this world."

"Thank you, Lord, for these peacemakers," Matthews prayed.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said the trip was not a city sponsored trip and did not cost the taxpayers. He said every officer took vacation time to take the trip and all paid their own way.

"I would like to go every year, but of course, this year, we have a special reason," Hahn said, referring to the June 26, 2021, death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty.

He said the people of Pea Ridge are blessed to live in a community where it is not a normal thing for an officer to be killed.