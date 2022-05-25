Sign in
Officer Apple’s name added to wall in nation’s capital

by Special to The TIMES | May 25, 2022 at 11:06 a.m.

Several Pea Ridge Police officers traveled to Washington, D.C., last week for National Police Week, and law enforcement officers, families of the fallen officers, and others from around the nation and world were there to honor and pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Former Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple's name was placed upon the Memorial Wall.

"Officer Apple embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage," Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others, Hahn explained.

The cost of the trip was paid by the officers and donations. There was no cost to the city, Hahn said, explaining that every officer took vacation time to make the trip.

"It's not a city-sponsored trip," he said. "The city is not spending a dime. Everybody is taking vacation time to take the trip."

