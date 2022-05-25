Sign in
Musicians receive band awards

by From Staff Reports | May 25, 2022 at 10:59 a.m.

Band members and their parents gathered for a band award celebration Tuesday, May 17, in the City Park.

Band director Matt Pohl and assistant band director Matt McCool presented awards.

Seventh-graders who earned awards were: Bret Brown, Emma Barber, Jillian Williams, Sawyer Bowen, Meagan Humphrey, Addison Latham, Hunter Rowlee, Nixon Butler, Brylei Banda, Briana Henson, Chloe Weiser, Caedmon Allen, Noah Darnell, Grayson Hixson, Colt Perry, Riley Wankett, Emily Clark and Mackenzie Chaffin.

Eighth-graders who received awards were: Braden Baggett, Halen Wallace, Hannah Richter, Rees Kelley, Boston Powell, Eion Fryar, Heath Weible and Avery Moore.

High schoolers awarded were:

Band Booster Scholarship -- Noah Olson;

Director's Award -- Christian Carreira;

John Philip Sousa Award -- Taylor McCaslin; and

Colorguard awards -- Vanessa Latham, Noah Olson and Camilla Pighetti.

