More than 2,500 quilts and counting

Members of Stitched with Love quilting group make quilts on Tuesday during a celebration marking more than 2,500 quilts -- 2,552 to be exact -- the ladies have made and donated to Arkansas Children's hospitals in Springdale and Little Rock.

Emily Martin with Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock attended the event Tuesday, May 17, and expressed her appreciation for the work accomplished by the Stitched with Love quilters. The group started making and donating quilts in 2018, Wooldridge said. About 20 ladies are part of the group that meets the third Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the basement of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St. in Pea Ridge.

New quilters are always welcome. Call Linda Pitts, 479-531-5381 or Cinda Wooldridge, 479-644-9760 for information.