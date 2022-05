Community Calendar

Monday, May 30

7-10 a.m. Memorial Day Breakfast, NEBCO Station 1, Marshall Street, Garfield

Tuesday, May 31

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, June 1

11 a.m. Storytime, Pea Ridge Community Library

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Saturday, June 4

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Summer reading kick-off party, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, June 7

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Saturday, June 11

8-11 a.m. Free pancake breakfast, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, N. Davis St., Pea Ridge

5 p.m. Second Saturday vendors set up, Townsend Way

7 p.m. Second Saturday music by Party Line Band, Townsend Way