Blackhawk track athletes finish season with flourish

Four Pea Ridge track and field athletes competed in a crowded field of entrants in the annual Arkansas High School Decathlon and Heptathlon Championships held in Fayetteville.

Coach Heather Wades' Kamree Dye and Dallice White along with boys coach Jason Upton's Cade Mann and Phoenix Edmisson competed with athletes from all six Arkansas high school classifications.

Oddly enough, the girls and boys entrants had the same exact finish among the more than 80 athletes entered into the fray. Kamree Dye and Phoenix Edmisson both finished 31st overall counting all classifications with Dallice White and Cade Mann finishing 37th.

White had a good showing amongst all competitors. She had the best shot put mark from among all classes with a 34-7 effort and her discus throw mark of 102-7 was third best among all female athletes. Dye's mark of 26.43 in the 200-meter dash was eighth best in the large field.

Mann had two top finishes overall in the 100-meter and 400-meter dashes. His mark of 51.5 in the 400-meter was fourth overall with his 11.2 effort in the 100-meter achieving sixth overall. Edmisson's 11-7 jump in the pole vault was third overall with his 104-9 fling in the discus eighth best.

Scoring only 4A athletes saw the Hawks do quite well. Mann's 100-meter and 400-meter marks were the best in 4A with Edmissons' pole vault mark the best in his class. Mann's triple jump of 38-5 was fifth best in 4A with his shot put mark of 31-10 and his 19.2 clocking in the 110-meter hurdles both seventh best. His other top 10 4A mark was his eighth in the 1,500-meter at 5:25.

Edmisson was the best 4A vaulter and his discus throw was second best. He was 4A fifth best in the shot put at 32-7 and he was seventh in the two jumps, triple and long, at 37-4 and 182 respectively.

Dye had the second best 4A 200-meter and was also second best in the long jump at 16-1. She was third in the 4A 800-meter at 2:44 and had two 10th places in the high jump (4-3) and shot put (22-5). White was tops in the shot and discus and had eighth and 10th places in the long jump (14-7) and high jump (4-3).

Top 10 finishers from the 4A class include the following:

Girls heptathlon

1. Jaylen Hooten, Heber Springs^3,788

2. Anna Woolsey, Ozark^3,597

3. Jordy Priest, Pocahontas^3,103

4. Belen Nelson, Gravette^3,035

5. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge^2,954

6. Trinity Dobbs, Prairie Grove^2,900

7. Dallice White, Pea Ridge^2,870

8. Aniya Buchanan, Camden^2,865

9. Maggie Dickinson, Lakeside^2,786

10. Maci Hubbard, Gentry^2,747

Boys decathlon

1. Will Shaner, Crossett^5,142

2. Evan Lockwood, Lakeside^4,800

3. Blake Osingua, Camden^4,584

4. Phoenix Edmisson, Pea Ridge^4,388

5. Jacob Utsey, Camden^4,313

6. Cade Mann, Pea Ridge^4,272

7. Luke Pearce, DeQueen^4,174

8. Huntlee Wallace, Gentry^4,132

9. Jason Ogle, Heber Springs^4,025

10. Tan Murry, Lakeside^3,890