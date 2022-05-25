Benton County Jail

Monday, May 16
6:56 p.m. Robert W. King, 58, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; aggravated assault on family or household member
Tuesday, May 17
9:47 p.m. Dillon Carter, 27, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole
Wednesday, May 18
11:56 a.m. Jacqueline Janelle Riner, 38, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court, serving 1 day
Thursday, May 19
1:29 p.m. William Gavino Chambers, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear
1:55 p.m. Savanah Denee Spillman, 35, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of parole/probation; failure to appear
6:22 p.m. Sarina Roberts, 36, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering
Saturday, May 21
4:50 p.m. Zachery Lynn Summers, 28, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member; revocation of probation/parole