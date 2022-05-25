Benton County Jail

Monday, May 16

6:56 p.m. Robert W. King, 58, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; aggravated assault on family or household member

Tuesday, May 17

9:47 p.m. Dillon Carter, 27, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Wednesday, May 18

11:56 a.m. Jacqueline Janelle Riner, 38, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, contempt of court, serving 1 day

Thursday, May 19

1:29 p.m. William Gavino Chambers, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, two failure to appear

1:55 p.m. Savanah Denee Spillman, 35, Garfield, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of parole/probation; failure to appear

6:22 p.m. Sarina Roberts, 36, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Saturday, May 21

4:50 p.m. Zachery Lynn Summers, 28, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member; revocation of probation/parole