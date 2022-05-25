Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 3

White Oak Station

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 3 -- Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

May 4 -- Lil Hawk's Children's Academy, 912 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge High School, 1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge