Art students earn state awards

Seven art students from Pea Ridge Intermediate and Middle Schools were named to the list of winners released by officials for the 2022 "Wildlife of Arkansas" State Art Contest in a statement last week from Little Rock.

Kinsley Pearson, Aria Adams and Adrianhna Edens from the Middle School joined Jaxon Williams, Aubree Pickens, Jonathan Williams and Rislee Hunt from the Intermediate to become this year's honorees.

Including the Pea Ridge seven, 52 young artists from kindergarten through 12th grade were honored for their depictions of Arkansas wildlife, a contest sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Wildlife Commission. Pea Ridge had the most winners from any one school in the state.

Fifth-grader Kinsley Pearson was awarded first in her division for her drawing of a fox.

Sixth-grader Adrianhna Edens was awarded second place for her creation of a beaver floating down a river.

Another second place winner was third-grader Aubree Pickens who rendered a chipmunk.

Fourth-grader Jonathan Willcutts was honored for his third place entry of an armadillo.

Third-grader Rislee Hunt, fourth-grader Jaxon Williams and fifth-grader Aria Adams claimed fourth places for their drawings of a songbird, an armadillo and a mischievous raccoon, respectively.

All first place winners will receive $100 and a certificate, with second places earning $75 and a certificate, third places $50 and a certificate, and fourth places being awarded $25 and a certificate.

The art competition was inaugurated in 2004 with more than 80 students of local art teacher John McGee having scored in the top four in the 13 separate grade classifications.