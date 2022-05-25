Sign in
Art education

by Spencer Tirey | May 25, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
Art Instructor Joe Stewart (top) helps Gimli Rager, 8, with his art design, Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Pea Ridge Community Library in Pea Ridge. Art Instructor Joe Stewart lead a water color painting class with the theme of creating stain glass designs during a bi-weekly home school art class for kids ages 8-12.

Art instructor Joe Stewart led a watercolor painting class with the theme of creating stained-glass designs during a bi-weekly home school art class for children ages 8-12.

Violet Smith, 11 and Lila Smith, 8, paint, Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Pea Ridge Community Library in Pea Ridge. Art Instructor Joe Stewart lead a water color painting class with the theme of creating stain glass designs during a bi-weekly home school art class for kids ages 8-12.
Art Instructor Joe Stewart (from left) looks as Gimli Rager, 8, shows him his art piece, Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Pea Ridge Community Library in Pea Ridge. Art Instructor Joe Stewart lead a water color painting class with the theme of creating stain glass designs during a bi-weekly home school art class for kids ages 8-12.

