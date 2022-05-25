Art instructor Joe Stewart led a watercolor painting class with the theme of creating stained-glass designs during a bi-weekly home school art class for children ages 8-12.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Art educationby Spencer Tirey | May 25, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.
Art Instructor Joe Stewart (top) helps Gimli Rager, 8, with his art design, Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Pea Ridge Community Library in Pea Ridge. Art Instructor Joe Stewart lead a water color painting class with the theme of creating stain glass designs during a bi-weekly home school art class for kids ages 8-12. Check out nwaonline.com/220507Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Print Headline: Art education
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT