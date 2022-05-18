Track lauded

Courtesy photography by Mindy Cawthon

Blackhawk track coaches and students were applauded at the Pea Ridge School Board Monday, May 9, for their season's accomplishments which included winning district and the boys winning first in state and the girls placed third at state. Coaches are Heather Wade, Jason Upton, Nico Hall and Adam Gibby. "In the past nine years, our teams have combined for 10 state championships and indoor and outdoor track.... " said Tony Travis, athetic director. Wade said girls won indoor track for the fourth year in a row and won nearly every meet in their division in which they competed. "We had a really good season," she said.

From Staff Reports