School employees to receive $1K bonus

Numerous personnel changes were made at the last School Board meeting for three of the current five School Board members. President Jeff Neil, Jenny Wood and Sandy Button are not seeking re-election.

Board member John Dye is seeking re-election as is Melanie Christensen.

Board member Mindy Cawthon is unopposed in the election.

Board members also approved a $1,000 bonus for all school employees. The board approved expending $350,000 for the bonuses, which includes benefits and matching taxes.

"Our teachers and staff have worked extremely hard this year, even harder than in 2020," Keith Martin said. "There were more student and staff absences. That created difficulties and stress. I'm excited to be able to recommend this as a sign of appreciation and gratitude.

"They've done an outstanding job," he said. The recommendation was unanimously approved.

The board also:

• Approved resignations from certified personnel Sherry Rickard, Jr. High; Amanda Cruikshank, Jr. High; Lori Johnson, Intermediate School; Jeremy Edwards, Jr. High; Kenna Staats, PRHS; Megan Lawrence, Intermediate School; Samantha Trent, Primary School; Hannah Bullard, Jr. High; and Dalas Warr, Jr. High;

• Approved resignations from classified personnel Shawn Arena, evening custodian; Esparanza Toldeo, evening custodian; Jeannie Marlow, Middle School instructional aide; Forrest Roth, Middle School instructional aide; and Emily Hartenbower, jr. high nurse;

• Approved employment of certified personnel Emily Clubbs, special education teacher, Primary; Ashley DiFilore, kindergarten, Primary; Miranda Dickey, science teacher, Jr. High; Linsey Futrell, literacy teacher, Intermediate; Lindsey Gerdes, math teacher, Intermediate; Kyle Nix, English teacher, Jr. High; Megan Ballard, literacy teacher, Intermediate; Madelynn Masanelli, math teacher, Intermediate; Tracie Bellinger, English teacher, Jr. high; and Thomas Hubbard, special teacher, Intermediate; and

• Approved employment of classified personnel Troy Walker, general maintenance, district; Rebecca Johnson, instructional aide (hearing specialist), Primary; Aleisha Barrios, food service, PRHS: Tara Wilson, Ricky Sparks and Casey Buttry, food service, Jr. High; Daisy Salinas, ESL aide, District; Anna Spruiell, evening custodian, PRHS; and Deedra Wickham, instructional aide (physical education), Jr. High;

• Approved position changes for Taylor Jackson, counselor, to Jr. High; Laura Baker, science/social studies, Middle School; and Leonard Ogden, to principal, PRHS.

Upon the recommendation of Martin, the board approved new instructional positions.